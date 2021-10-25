Khloé Kardashian Mortified By KUWTK

“Why am I doing this on camera?”
In a recent interview on People (the TV Show), Khloé revealed which moment on KUWTK still has her feeling a little embarrassed.
After mentioning that she “did stuff that is so mortifying and cringe-worthy” on the show, Khloé explained that one particular moment still sticks in her head as especially cringe-y.
“I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney’s filming me,” she recalled. “It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying.”
Well, the Kardashians are already filming a new reality TV show, so I’m sure there’ll be more mortifying moments to come.
