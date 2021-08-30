Khloe Kardashian Is Getting Called Fatphobic For Resurfaced Interview

Bradly Lamb
Another day, another Kardashian scandal. 👀

Khloé Kardashian has never shied away from speaking her mind. Especially when it comes to her health and fitness.


Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Good American

One of those clips has resurfaced and is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Many people were quick to call out the reality star for comments that sounded fatphobic.

@jiggyjayy2 I could not imagine publicly hating myself for years…just to do an interview like this. The disconnection from reality is deep…af.


Twitter: @GoodbyeSpoons

“I can’t stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, ‘I’m so fat,'” she said. “And like, they won’t work out, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, they won’t whatever, but they’re complaining, complaining, complaining.”


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She went on, “I’m like well, you’re always going to be in this victimized state because you’re literally not doing any-, you’re not being self aware. You’re not even looking at your own reflection, saying, ‘okay, what can I do to change things about myself?’ It’s everybody else’s fault.”

People are not happy about the comments, especially since Khloé has been so vocal over the years about her struggles with health and fitness.


E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It’s been a weird year, but no one could have seen this one coming.

Khloe Kardashian becoming the fat shaming villain of the Kardashian family is not where I expected 2021 would go


Twitter: @laffmytitsoff

Many critics were just shocked that this is how she’s using her platform.


Twitter: @omrvlx

This person referenced the alleged surgeries Khloé has had to maintain her physique.

Finally my point is BBL is not the easy way out, yes it is easier for Khloe because she have access to dietitian and physical coach to maintain her body and is able financially to get re-fixed in surgery. We should simply not shaming people, bbl or fat (last part)


Twitter: @truekimmy27

One person resurfaced an old GIF from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

LMAOOO NOT KHLOE KARDASHIAN FAT SHAMING!

Girl if you don’t get all the way up out of here! https://t.co/owCseDzSna


Twitter: @YourMadamsMadam

Finally, this person basically said they miss the old Khloé.

khloe used to be the only kardashian i liked because she was just herself. it’s sad that she went through so much fat-shaming only to use her money and power to become like everybody else, and then turn the narrative around on others


Twitter: @rahnemusic

Khloé hasn’t responded to the criticism online, but I’m sure she’s touching base with Kris Jenner as I type.

