Khloe Kardashian Hugs Tristan Thompson At True’s Dance Class – Hollywood Life

The exact status of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is unclear, but they looked to be on amicable terms as they embraced outside their daughter’s dance class on Aug. 23.

Co-parenting seems to be going great for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson these days. On Aug. 23, the pair reunited once again to support their daughter, True Thompson, 3, at dance class. Although they arrived separately, they were photographed walking True inside together. The little one looked adorable in her outfit as she was carried by her famous mom, with Tristan walking alongside them. As Khloe got in her car to leave, Tristan leaned in for a hug, and she could be seen wrapping her arm around him to return the embrace.

It’s no secret that Khloe and Tristan have been through many ups and downs over the years. He was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018, but they stayed together for the sake of their new family. However, when he was unfaithful once again in Jan. 2019 — the time he infamously kissed Jordyn Woods at a party — Khloe ended the relationship. While she and Tristan were able to get to a good place with co-parenting after that, the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 added another new layer to their complicated relationship.

Tristan was in California during the lockdown, and although he and Khloe were living in separate homes, he was a huge help to her when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. While Khloe quarantined in her room, Tristan took care of True, and it led the two to connect on a deeper level once again over the next several months. By the fall, fans were convinced they were back together. However, in June 2021, Khloe confirmed that she actually hadn’t officially taken Tristan back until after the New Year.

Unfortunately, around that same time, new reports of scandals involving Tristan emerged, and it was soon reported that the two had split. Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on the current status of their relationship. However, they’ve been spending quite a bit more time together recently. Earlier this month, Tristan joined Khloe and True for a private screening of Paw Patrol, as well as another outing for the toddler’s dance class. Plus, he’s still leaving flirty comments on most of her Instagram photos.