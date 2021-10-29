Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Contract COVID Before Halloween – Hollywood Life

Khloe said that she was vaccinated against COVID, despite testing positive. She and her 3-year-old daughter, who also contracted the virus, are quarantining at home together.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 3, have tested positive for COVID-19. The reality star, 37, shared the news to her fans via Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 29, just two days before Halloween. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

This is not Khloe’s first bout with COVID-19. The Good American co-founder contracted the virus during the early days of the ongoing pandemic in March 2020. She later opened up about her diagnosis in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “