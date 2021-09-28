Khloé Kardashian Confirmed The Kardashians Have Started Filming Their New Hulu Show

Weeks after the announcement that KUWTK was ending, Kris Jenner revealed that the family had decided to call it quits quite suddenly following negotiations with E! over their contracts.

“It was kind of sudden,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “We were talking about signing up with our network for another couple of years, but we all came to the decision as a group. It just all came to us after 20 seasons and 14 years.”

While Kris claimed that the decision to end the show was down to the family deciding they wanted some time off away from the cameras, reports quickly followed suggesting they’d asked for more money in exchange for more seasons — a request that E! refused. It was then suggested that the Kardashians sought a better deal for a KUWTK-style show elsewhere.