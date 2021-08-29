Khloé Kardashian Called Out Trolls Who Lie About Her

Someone said, “When you play nice for too long, they start stepping all over you. A little cussing out ain’t never hurt nobody.” Apparently, Khloé liked that because she replied, “Facts!!!! Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding. I get critiqued and judged for any fucking thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more.”

