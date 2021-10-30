Khloe Kardashian Announces That She And Her Daughter True Thompson Have Contracted COVID-19

Roommates, Khloe Kardashian just announced that she and her daughter True Thompson have both tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, Khloe Kardashian broke the news that she along with her three-year-old daughter had contracted the virus.

Khloe Kardashian surprised her fans when she tweeted the following message regarding her health and that of her daughter True Thompson:

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

Khloe didn’t elaborate any further about how she contracted the virus or how long she and True have been positive—however she did assure her fans that they both were doing fine despite their current diagnosis. We want to send them prayers and positive vibes during this time.

