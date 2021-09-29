Khloé Kardashian Addressed Met Gala Rumors

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have each attended multiple Met Balls, as has the women’s mother, Kris Jenner.
Khloé’s lack of attendance is typically subject to public speculation whenever the Met Gala rolls around, with some folks on the internet — and a handful of media outlets — making assumptions about her absence.
Anyway, if you’re wondering whether the rumors Anna Wintour “banned” Khloé from the gala’s guest list are true, they aren’t.
In fact they are “absolutely” false, according to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who addressed the speculation on Twitter yesterday.
“Absolutely NOT true,” she wrote, in response to a fan who pressed her to “please clarify” the claims that resurfaced recently.
Hopefully we’re all clear on this now!
