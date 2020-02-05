Khabib Nurmagomedov again rejects the fight against the & # 39; idiot & # 39; Conor McGregor, even for $ 100 million

%MINIFYHTML8a2c605a2a9638bedb331232919192c711% %MINIFYHTML8a2c605a2a9638bedb331232919192c712%

Conor McGregor's hopes for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov may have vanished after his rival responded to reports of a second fight saying: "Give me $ 100 million to hit that idiot again? I don't think it's rational." .

Nurmagomedov won a convincing submission victory in his first match at UFC 229 in October 2018, a night that was marred by an unpleasant fight between the two war camps after their fight.

McGregor spent 15 months outside the Octagon after the defeat before returning to get a knockout victory in the first round over Donald Cerrone last month, and the Irishman has spoken of his desire for another opportunity against the undefeated light king.

This week, Nurmagomedov manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ that Saudi Arabia would be willing to contribute $ 100 million to organize a Khabib fight if McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr. were his opponent.

Nurmagomedov, who is scheduled to defend his lightweight belt against Tony Ferguson on April 18, did not seem interested in confronting McGregor again.

"Why do I need that kind of money? There are so many organizations, for example … there is not only football for the blind, but Sambo and other sports," he said when speaking with journalists in his native Dagestan.

"Let (the UFC) give them to you, if you don't know what to do with the money. But give me $ 100 million to hit that idiot again? I don't think it's rational."

"Nobody knows what will happen after a fight. I don't worry about that. I'm surprised that people even ask me about a rematch."

"It seems that people want to continue the festivities after the fight. Everyone saw what happened in the Octagon. I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to do. He even gave up. How can we? Discuss a revenge? We can only talk about continuing the holidays and making money. "

Nurmagomedov said his only priority has recently focused on Ferguson.

"I have a fight on April 18," he added. "A very serious fight. For the past month and a half I have been training constantly day and night."

"I've put myself in good shape, where I'm supposed to be 70 days before a fight. I feel great."