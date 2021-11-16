Keyshia Cole’s Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Related Complications

We are saddened to report Keyshia Cole revealed she recently lost he father due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Keyshia thanked a Twitter page on Monday that sent her a message of condolences, and she confirmed the news of her father’s passing in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through this complications, due to COVID-19,” Keyshia Cole wrote. “So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, the only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth. He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!!”

“He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole,” she continued. “Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened!!!”

Unfortunately, Keyshia also lost her mother to a drug overdose back in July. As we previously reported, Frankie Lons was celebrating her birthday and relapsed on her sobriety. Keyshia Cole has always been open about her mother’s battle with addiction, and did not speak on her mother’s passing until now.

“I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.”

Keep Keyshia Cole and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, Roomies.

