Key Metrics Suggest Flat Outlook By TipRanks

© Reuters. Aurora Stock: Key Metrics Suggest Flat Outlook



Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:) is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis producer and supplier.

I am neutral on the stock. (See ACB stock charts on TipRanks)

Earnings

Aurora Cannabis recently released its second-quarter earnings. Revenue decreased by 19.9% year-over-year, with a 45% COVID-induced plunge in consumer sales being the predominant driver behind the earnings decrease.

On the bright side, the legal-cannabis pioneer managed to narrow EBITDA losses by C$13.9 million, a C$17.6 million improvement from last year. Aurora also added C$404.3 million in working capital since last year, and now holds cash & short-term investments worth C$440.9 Million.

Valuation

Valuation methods suggest that the stock is currently trading at its fair asset value.

An asset-based valuation finds Aurora’s fair value to be $6.36, which contradicts the suggestion from its value multiples that the stock is undervalued.

Aurora’s trailing price-to-book ratio is 78.2% better than the industry average, while its trailing price-to-sales ratio is 26% better than the industry average.

These could, however, be part of a value trap.

Aurora has a cost of capital of 18.5%, with a negative earnings yield (240.4%), and a negative return on invested capital (14.2%).

These exceptionally disappointing pricing numbers indicate that the stock should have a negative value as things stand.

Technicals

Optimists will most likely look at the price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios, and a recovery in consumer sales, but the technicals suggest that Aurora is set to trade flat.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) reads at 49.4, meaning the stock isn’t near the oversold benchmark (below 30). The volume also remains flat, which means an abrupt change in direction for the stock price is out of the question.

U.S. Cannabis Appeal

A new systemic risk for Aurora is the appeal of U.S. cannabis stocks. U.S. cannabis companies are still at earlier legal stages than Canadian stocks, but it’s anticipated that deregulation under individual states will continue, which will provide support to U.S. cannabis stock prices.

U.S. cannabis ETFs are becoming increasingly popular as they aim to take advantage of the cannabis space at an early stage. The individual stocks themselves are still challenging to access, as they’re predominantly penny stocks with low supply, thus the ETF hype.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street thinks Aurora is a Moderate Sell, based on six Holds and four Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Aurora price target of $6.35 implies downside potential of 6.6%.

Final Word

Aurora is anticipated to remain flat for the time being. There are no specific identifiers that indicate a price move in either direction.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.