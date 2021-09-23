Key Bitcoin options ‘fear’ indicator reflects traders’ regulatory concerns By Cointelegraph

After 46 consecutive days of trading above $42,000, the price of (BTC) started to show weakness on Sept. 21. Over the last three days, the 13% accumulated loss was enough to erase the hard-earned gains added since Aug. 6. Historicals also show that the previous bearish cycle took 79 days to regain the all-important $42,000 level.
Traders’ attention turned to the start of the United States Federal Reserve’s monetary meeting, where the financial authority is expected to indicate whether it will curtail the $120 billion monthly asset repurchase stimulus program. Curiously, as all this takes place, China’s equity markets, as measured by the iShares MSCI China ETF ($MCHI), rebounded 1% on Sept. 21.
