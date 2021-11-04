Kevin Durant’s new SPAC firm to focus on crypto and blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has launched a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to look at collaborating with technology-driven businesses, including cryptocurrency enterprises. The firm was established in conjunction with Durant’s business associate Rich Kleiman.

Durant, who was an early Coinbase (NASDAQ:) backer, isn’t done exploring the sector yet. His new SPAC company is planning to invest in crypto and blockchain-related businesses.