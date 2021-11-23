Kevin Durant Claps Back At Trolls Over Ashy Leg Jokes

Whew! If there’s anything we know about Kevin Durant, it’s that he is not about to let anybody talk about him online! Not only is KD one of the most decorated NBA players of our time, he’s also the king of clap backs and he wasn’t feeling the jokey jokes about his exposed skin on Tuesday.

A photographer from Slam Magazine recently caught some photos of KD getting busy on the court on Monday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The spotlight was supposed to be on Kevin Durant’s ball kicks, folks on Twitter had jokes about a patch of KD’s skin that was lacking lotion.

“No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG,” NBA all-star Isaiah Thomas tweeted.

The Twitter thread continued with comments about Durant’s skin, and he wasn’t feeling it at all.

“I’m bouta pull my ‘y’all broke’ card in a second,” KD tweeted. “F*ck y’all”

This is not the first time, KD let comments get under his skin. As we previously reported, the NBA fined KD $50,000 after he sent a nasty reply to Michael Rapaport. Michael tweeted that KD was in his feelings during a post-game interview and KD called him a b*tch.

“Just do the f*cking interview, Michael replied. “And if you’re upset about something they’ve said SAY SOMETHING. Up there looking like you were gonna cry and sh*t”

“I did the interview you d*ckhead,” KD continued. “Tell your baby daddy Chuck to be better at his job and frame his question better. He gave me two options for that dumba** question. Yes or no.”

Check out the Twitter thread here:

nets doctors after the game trying to cure kd ashyness pic.twitter.com/CtT3DxCVOg — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) November 23, 2021

