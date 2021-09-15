Kevin Alejandro On Lucifer’s Dan Espinoza Recasting

After being cast, Kevin had to quickly make up for lost time: “It was a weird thing because when I showed up to set, they were already shooting Episode 2. I was doing reshoots. I was reshooting the scenes the other actor was in, so the first time you actually meet Dan, I’m not actually acting with Tom. I’m acting with Tom’s stand-in because the shot was over Lucifer’s shoulder. So, it wasn’t until the next table read that I really got to meet everyone fully.”



John P. Fleenor/ ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

