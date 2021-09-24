Ketamine One Engages Integral Wealth as Its Market-Maker

The Company has Retained the Market-Maker to Maintain a Reasonable Market and Improve the Liquidity of its Shares

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral” or the “Market-Maker”) to provide market-making services (the “Services”) for the Company. Established in 2003, Integral Wealth is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.

Article content The Market-Maker has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ketamine One’s shares. Under the agreement between Market-Maker and the Company (the “Integral Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Integral a fixed cash fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Integral Agreement will last three months unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice. Integral’s Services will also involve correcting temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. The Market-Maker will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the Services. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of Ketamine One. However, the Market-Maker may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Ketamine One and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is arm’s length to the Company. The Market-Maker is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the NEO Exchange.

Article content ABOUT KETAMINE ONE KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.