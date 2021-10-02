Congrats are in order to actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James. The couple revealed that they officially tied the knot last week at their home in front of their family and friends.

They both shared beautiful images from their nuptials, and Keshia said, “Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!! It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter, and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now, I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

She continued to share how she has learned to live in the moment and thanked everyone who celebrated their special day with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam)

As we previously reported, Keshia and Brad announced their engagement last December as they shared photos from their engagement dinner. Brad originally asked the big question last November. At the time Keshia said, “My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

As mentioned before, the couple met on the set of the television film “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” and things took off from there.

Congrats to the newlyweds.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Keshia Knight Pulliam & Brad James Officially Tie The Knot! appeared first on The Shade Room.