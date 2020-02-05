Kesha says he is "claiming,quot; his joy in life after the legal battle of Dr. Luke

During a new conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Kesha revealed how he is struggling to regain his sense of joy and happiness after his legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter shared thoughts about her new album, Highway, explaining that he did not want to be stereotyped as an emotional artist after the release of his bleak album, Rainbow.

The 32-year-old "Tonight,quot; singer shared that her new album was about "claiming (her) happiness and (her) voice,quot;, as well as any other area of ​​her life. The star said she didn't want to be categorized as a victim, or as a product of her experiences with Dr. Luke.

Kesha said it was important for her not to be "trapped and pigeonholed,quot; due to a single challenge in her life. As the singer's fans know, she and Dr. Luke, née Lukasz Gottwald, have been fighting in a legal battle since 2014.

The star sued Dr. Luke for sexual assault, aggression, emotional abuse and sexual harassment, among other transgressions. In addition, she accused him of drugging her and raping her in 2005 and in 2008.

In 2016, Rolling Stone magazine reported that a New York judge sided with Sony Records and Dr. Luke. The media claimed that Kesha had sued Dr. Luke for various types of abuse, including verbal, physical, sexual and emotional.

Luke's team claims that Kesha filed a lawsuit to free himself from his contracts with the record label and the obligation to work with the producer. The first important decision came on February 19 when a judge denied a court order that would have allowed Kesha to start recording new music.

When Kesha's suit, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Pink, was first revealed, they sided with the star and expressed their support for it on social media. Kelly Clarkson did too.

The accusations included a claim from Kesha's mother, who accused Dr. Luke of telling Kesha that he looked like a refrigerator and that he needed to lose weight. In 2014, Dr. Luke responded, accusing Kesha of defamation and breach of contract.

In 2016, the judge presiding over the case dismissed Kesha's claims, stating that many of his accusations did not fit the charge.



