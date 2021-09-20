Kerry Washington’s Emmy Tribute To Michael K. Williams

“Michael, I know you’re here; you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure,” Kerry said.
In her introductory speech for the category, Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late actor.
“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” she said. “Michael, I know you’re here; you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”
On Instagram, co-star Wunmi Mosaku — who portrayed Ruby, the sister to Jurnee’s Leti on Lovecraft — also honored Michael.
“Michael was pure of heart,” she wrote. “A gentle gentleman that I love dearly and will miss greatly. Sending all my love to his family and friends. And to my @lovecrafthbo family in the spirit of Michael Kenneth Williams, let me say it out loud in case I never have, I’m grateful to have grown and learned along side you all, watching you all walk in your purpose was such a privilege.”
