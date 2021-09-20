Kerry Washington’s Emmy Tribute To Michael K. Williams

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

“Michael, I know you’re here; you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure,” Kerry said.

Michael was also honored at the Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Montrose Freeman, the estranged and complex father of Jonathan Major’s Atticus.


Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

The award ultimately went to Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Prince Philip on The Crown. Michael was previously nominated at the awards show four times — for his roles on When They See UsViceThe Night Of, and Bessie, respectively.

In her introductory speech for the category, Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late actor.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” she said. “Michael, I know you’re here; you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

On Instagram, co-star Wunmi Mosaku — who portrayed Ruby, the sister to Jurnee’s Leti on Lovecraft — also honored Michael.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“Michael was pure of heart,” she wrote. “A gentle gentleman that I love dearly and will miss greatly. Sending all my love to his family and friends. And to my @lovecrafthbo family in the spirit of Michael Kenneth Williams, let me say it out loud in case I never have, I’m grateful to have grown and learned along side you all, watching you all walk in your purpose was such a privilege.”

