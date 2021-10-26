Kenya Moore Eliminated On ‘DWTS’ Horror Night — Recap – Hollywood Life

Ten couples remain on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and they perform incredible horror-themed routines on the Oct. 25 episode. However, one pair’s journey comes to an end after a heartbreaking elimination.

With Halloween less than one week away, the Oct. 25 episode of Dancing with the Stars is appropriately HORROR themed! The remaining ten couples perform routines inspired by some of the most all-time classic horror films and television shows. After Melanie C’s shocking elimination last week, it’s clear that anything can happen, so the pressure is definitely on for those who are still in the running for the Mirror Ball.

Horror Night Performances

The first performance of the night is a paso doble from Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson. They perform their Hellraiser-inspired dance to “Wicked Games,” and right off the bat, their costumes are out of control and spot-on. Len Goodman warns The Miz that he has to work on his posture, but overall, he says that Mike “nailed” the routine. Derek Hough praises the pro wrestler for really getting into character with the routine, and Bruno Tonioli compliments Mike on his footwork. The Miz & Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Next up is Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, who dance an Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath.” The routine is inspired by the show Arachnophobia, and Kenya goes into the routine on a high after receiving her highest scores so far last week. Derek points out that there were a “few little wobbles” in the routine, but says he’s “so impressed” with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Carrie Ann Inaba raves over Kenya’s “spectacular power,” but offers some constructive criticism about making sure she steals the spotlight over Brandon in her future dances. Kenya & Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are up next. Following their perfect score last week, the ladies dance a Jazz routine to “Anything Goes,” inspired by IT, for Horror Night. Bruno says the routine is “terrifying and absolutely brilliant,” and raves over how JoJo and Jenna transformed a “nightmare into a work of art.” Meanwhile, Carrie Ann gushes over JoJo’s ability to continue pushing herself with new moves week after week, and Derek says it’s “beautifully done and phenomenal.” JoJo & Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. Another perfect score!

The next dance is a Cha Cha from Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. They perform an American Psycho routine to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras. The judges are impressed with the routine and Len applauds Cody for finally showing his potential in the competition. “That was definitely your best dance,” Derek confirms, praising the detail and technique. “You really put the work into that dance. Cody & Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Scores = 36 out of 40.

Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater are the next to perform. This week, they do a stunning contemporary dance to “Say Something,” and it’s inspired by “A Quiet Place.” Jimmie and Emma both get emotional after doing the dance, which he dedicated to his three children. “I loved it,” Len raves. “It had control, it had emotion, and it held my attention.” He also points out that the music was “tricky,” but Jimmie was able to “dance right along with it.” Jimmie & Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 9. Total Scores = 38 out of 40.

After a special performance from Derek, it’s back to the competition. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy are up with a paso doble, and after landing in the bottom two last week, there’s a lot riding on their routine. The do a dance inspired by The Purge to “Beggin.” Derek assures Olivia that he has no idea why she was ever in the bottom two, and congratulates her for doing a “great job” on such a “difficult routine.” Bruno also praises the beauty blogger for “keeping up with” Val in a “very hard” dance with difficult choreography. Olivia & Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev are the next pair to take the floor. This week, they do a jive to “Hound Dog” and it’s inspired by Cujo. Unfortunately, it’s not all of the judges’ favorite. “I feel like you need to give us more,” Carrie Ann admits. “I want you to push yourself. It was a little safe.” Derek agrees with the sentiment, while Len says it was great quality and quantity for a jive dance. Melora & Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

On the dance floor next is Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach with a contemporary dance inspired by Us. The intimate routine is set to “I Got 5 On It,” and features more impressive lifts like we saw in Iman’s argentine tango two weeks ago. Not only does Iman nail the routine, but he completely transforms into the character. “My mind was blown!” Carrie Ann raves. “It was sheer perfection.” Len goes crazy over Daniella’s choreography and says that Iman looked “fantastic” performing it. Iman & Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber take the floor next. They to a tango to Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” inspired by The Vampire Diaries. Len admits that Suni’s footwork was a bit “hit or miss,” but says she was great in frame and did a great job at getting into character. “There was a little it of disconnect with the music and stepping,” Derek adds. Overall, the judges have some criticism, but are proud of Suni for giving it her all. Suni & Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

The final routine of the night is an argentine tango from Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. It’s inspired by Saw and set to Ciara’s “Paint It Black.” Amanda and Alan have a tough week of rehearsals, and Alan choreographs an incredibly difficult routine. On show night, though, they totally come together. Derek says Amanda finally gave him what he needed to see to earn a 10 from him, and Bruno gushes that “the whole thing was GREAT!” Carrie Ann has some criticism, though, and she lets Amanda know that she’s “forcing herself” in some of the movements. Amanda & Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 38 out of 40.

Horror Night Elimination

Despite a night of amazing performances, there, unfortunately, still has to be an elimination. The couples who are safe are: Iman and Daniella, Olivia and Val, JoJo and Jenna, Cody and Cheryl, The Miz and Witney, Amanda and Alan, Jimmie and Emma and Melora and Artem.

That means that Suni and Sasha and Kenya and Brandon are in the bottom two. The judges each get to vote for one couple who they want to save, with the tie-breaking vote going to Len if it comes to that. Carrie Ann votes to save Suni, Derek saves Suni and Bruno saves Suni. Len agrees that he would’ve saved Suni, too, and Kenya Moore is eliminated.