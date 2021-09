Article content

(Bloomberg) — Kenya increased gasoline prices by 6% in the capital, Nairobi, for the month starting Sept. 15, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced on Tuesday.

A liter of gasoline will retail at 134.72 shillings per liter in Nairobi. Diesel prices increased 7.4% to 115.6 shillings a liter, while the cost of kerosene climbed 13.3% to 110.82 shillings for the same measure.

