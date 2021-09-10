Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Not Registering As A Sex Offender In Los Angeles 

On Thursday, Kenneth Petty pled guilty to a federal charge of not registering as a sex offender in Los Angeles.

According to CBS Los Angles, he entered his plea during a zoom hearing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that he is currently facing anywhere between probation and 10 years when he is sentenced on January 24th. He previously served four and half years in prison and as a part of the conditions behind his conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender in whatever state he resides in.

It has been mentioned in the past that he was convicted of an alleged attempted rape back in 1995. The incident was connected to an incident that happened in September 1994 with a 16-year-old girl.

The incident of course occurred more than 20 years before he was married to rap icon Nicki Minaj.

He has since become a father, and recently Nicki shared some adorable photos and videos of her and Kenneth with their adorable baby boy, who they call Papa Bear. In the recent photos and videos that she shared last week, Nicki and Kenneth were all smiles as their baby boy said “hi” to the camera.

Days later, Nicki shared another photo, this time it was her family posted up with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

