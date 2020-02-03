Kenia Moore's latest videos of her baby Brooklyn Daly will make her day

Kenya Moore shared some new clips with her baby Brooklyn Daly. This cute baby couldn't be happier, and fans are amazed to see her walking so well. Watch the clips that Kenya shared on social media.

& # 39; Happy Saturday! Laughing with Uncle Brandon @brandondeshay, "Kenya captioned one of his publications.

A fan said: "My God, she is so beautiful and a very happy baby!" I love that laugh and you, Brookie Cookie, "and another commentator posted this:" What a happy and beautiful baby … Good job Kenya being a mother looks wonderful on you! ❤️ ’

A follower posted this: the @thebrooklyndaly Ji Sweetie Pie! I love to see your happiness! You are BLESSED with joy, girl! "And another of Brookie's fans said:" She's a joy. Always happy and full of joy. Kenya, you are so blessed. She is a beauty. ❤️ ’

Kenya shared another video with baby Brookie walking as if there was no tomorrow: "I'm late for my flight! Get out of the way,quot; #miraclebaby #Babybrooklyn ".

A fan said: Ok Ok! It will be a maximum of 2 bottles of drink for Lady Brooks! She is too cute, and that new drunk children's ride makes me laugh a lot! "And someone else posted this:" She reminds me of the old men that the mall walks very fast and rushes people. VERY CUTE !!!! & # 39;

Someone else posted this: Brooklyn Brooklyn is so big now! Miss independent and a cupcake! "While another fan said:" Brooklyn, tell them … Well, everyone wanted me to walk, and now I can't stop. 😂 ’

An Instagrammer believes that ‘She has really mastered her balance well. What a delight to see my vision of Daly! 😍 ’

Earlier, Kenya shared a photo with Brooklyn Daly on the day she came into the world.

Kenya shared this photo on her daughter's social media account she created for Brookie not too long ago.



