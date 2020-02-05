Kendrick Lamar's biography "The Butterfly Effect,quot; will be released in October 2020

After two years, the first biography of rap artist, Kendrick Lamar, will be released on October 13, 2020, according to journalist and music critic, Marcus J. Moore. The announcement was made yesterday on Twitter. He wrote: "After almost two years, fortunately I can say this:" The butterfly effect: how Kendrick Lamar lit the soul of black America "will come out 10/13 through Atria Books."

He also added: "Those who know me can attest to this: I give my all and it always comes from a good place, whether it's a 200 word propaganda, a 900 word review, etc. I really hope everyone like the narrative a lot of light on him. "

Published by Simon and Schuster, the book pays tribute to their acclaimed 2015 album, "To Pimp A Butterfly."

The butterfly effect: how Kendrick Lamar lit the soul of black America It is said to be "the extraordinary and triumphant story of a modern lyric prophet and an American icon that has given hope to those who yield under the weight of systemic oppression," according to the website.

The editor's site also says: "It is the definitive account of his coming of age as an artist, his resurrection from two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially charged United States and his emergence as the King of good faith. ". From rap ".

It has not been confirmed if Kendrick worked with the author to release this book, but Marc states that this is an age-old story for the artist.

The Compton native has enough praise under his belt, including being named as one of Time's 100 most influential people, 13 Grammy Awards, facilitating the award-winning Black Panther soundtrack and being a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Kendrick has been silent since its launch of "DAMN,quot; about two years ago. But many suspect that he can release a new album this year, but only time will tell.

For now, his fans have to settle for his next biography.

This book is also the first for music critic Marcus J Moore. He has written pieces for Pitchfork and Washington Post.