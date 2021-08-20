Kendrick Lamar Shares That He’s Working On His Final TDE Album

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It has been some time since we have heard from Kendrick Lamar. As fans have been anticipating his return to music, he shared a post on his Instagram and released a statement where he announced he is producing his final album for TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment).

The post he shared to his Instagram account was an image of a folder that was labeled “nu thoughts,” and he encouraged his followers to visit the link that was in his bio, and at the link was his official statement. He shared a brief update on what he’s been up to and shared that he is “producing his final TDE album.”

He opened up his statement by saying, “I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.” While sharing that he goes months without a phone he added, “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

After sharing the news about his final TDE album, he said, “I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

Kendrick Lamar dropped his last studio album “DAMN” in 2017, and he later won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

