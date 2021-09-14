Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2021 After-Party Dress: Photo – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner swapped out her Audrey Hepburn-inspired sheer gown for an elegant red minidress to attend a star-studded Met Gala after-party.

Kendall Jenner, 25, served looks even after the 2021 Met Gala wrapped up! The supermodel was spotted on Sept. 13 rocking a red latex minidress for an after-party hosted by Justin Bieber at Webster Hall in New York City, after she wore a skintight sheer gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character of Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady for the main event of the night. Kendall’s red dress included a big bow at the rear, as well as a train that traveled behind the superstar as she headed to the next star-studded event.

Kendall added to her after-party look with matching red lipstick and stylish red heels. She also wore a large silver necklace, and completed her look with a small red bag that perfectly matched her entire ensemble. Joining Kendall for Justin’s Met after-party was her sister, Kim Kardashian, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, their pal Winnie Harlow, and more. Hailey was even photographed heading to the event while holding a bottle of her good friend Kendall’s 818 Tequila.

Of all the famous faces who attended the Met, it’s safe to say that it was Kendall who pulled off one of the best looks of the night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is being praised for her Audrey-inspired see-through gown, which was was completely covered in crystals and showed off her incredibly toned figure.

Under her completely see-through dress, Kendall rocked a nude bodysuit. She also stunned in a diamond choker necklace that graced her neck. To top off her Met look, the star had a slicked back, middle-parted bun, and nude thong-heeled sandals. Kendall truly looked absolutely breathtaking all night long!