Kendall Jenner’s ‘Mars Attacks!’ Halloween Costume 2021 — See Photos – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner looked straight out of space for her Halloween look on Oct. 30, which included a pointy cone bra.

Kendall Jenner, 25, loves her movie inspired costumes! This year, the supermodel became the Martian Girl, originally played by Lisa Marie in the 1996 cult classic Mars Attacks! Kendall was a dead ringer for Lisa’s version, with her mile high blonde wig and skintight red patterned catsuit in the stunning photos taken by Dana Trippe — see them here. She added a cone bra detail underneath, along with colorful makeup to channel her best alien vibe.

“Mars Attacks! happy halloweeeeeen,” Kendall captioned her post, shared on Sunday, Oct. 31. The reality star credited OUAI founder Jen Atkin, stylist Dani Michelle and Jennifer Lopez‘s go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips for her incredible transformation. Maybe it’s time for a re-boot? “Wow this is so cool,” one of her millions of followers wrote, while another added, “nailed it!”

The Tim Burton directed Mars Attacks! hit theaters back in 1996 with a massively star-studded cast including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening and Pierce Brosnan. In the story, planet Earth is invaded by Martians with a not-so-nice sense of humor and some pretty scary weapons, to boot (arguably, they did not come “in peace”).

This isn’t the first time Kendall has chosen a ’90s themed costume: last year, she dressed up as Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire for her 25th birthday bash. The soirée, held at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, also doubled as a Halloween party with some of the models closest friends including Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and sister Kylie Jenner.

In the photos, Kendall posted on a motorcycle as she held up a “VOTE” sign encourage young people to head to polls ahead of the 2020 election. She also donned several of Pam’s classic get-ups from the movie. including a low cut leather bustier and pants, as well as a black bodysuit with fishnet tights (which she went with for the party).