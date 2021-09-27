Kendall Jenner’s BF Declines To Share Vaccine Status

The basketball player and bf of Kendall Jenner just tested positive for COVID-19.
Or, depending on your pop culture preferences, you might simply know him as Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend. Photos of couple’s European travels last month really left an impression on fans.
Well, Devin tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The Phoenix Suns player revealed his diagnosis, and detailed some of the symptoms he experienced as a result of the virus, during a Twitch livestream over the weekend.
“I got the ‘vid, man,” he said. “The only thing that I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it. But I’m about a week in. I’m about to be back in no time. No time. No time.”
Despite his willingness to talk about the test result, Devin declined to share any information about his vaccination status. Kendall is definitely vaccinated, since that was a requirement to attend this year’s Met Gala.
“I’m not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not, but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that’s saying that,” he said, referencing breakthrough infections that continue to impact vaccinated people as the delta variant spreads.
All referees, coaches, trainers, and other personnel who interact with NBA players must be fully vaccinated in order to work, unless they are exempt for medical or religious reasons. Although players themselves are not broadly required to get vaccinated right now, according to ESPN, around 85 percent are vaccinated anyway.
Certain teams mandate that players adhere to local immunization protocols — for example, the NBA just denied Andrew Wiggins’s request for religious exemption in accordance with San Francisco’s health order, which forbids unvaccinated people from participating in large indoor events.
Phoenix’s protocols are less strict, but Devin’s home team is currently leading a campaign that encourages community members to get vaccinated this month.
You can check out Devin’s full Twitch livestream here.
As the Delta variant continues to circulate, getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Head to the CDC’s website for information about vaccines, updated face mask recommendations, and best practices for staying safe in crowds or indoor settings.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!