Kendall Jenner’s 26th Birthday Tributes From Devin Booker & Family – Hollywood Life

Devin Booker is head over heels in love with GF Kendall Jenner! The NBA pro posted a sweet photo of the two snuggling to commemorate her special day.

Devin Booker, 25, posted the sweetest message for his girlfriend Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday! The basketball star took to his Instagram story to post a cute photo of the pair on November 3, which is her actual big day. The couple were snuggled up in matching hoodies as Kendall candidly looked to the side while Devin appeared to kiss her head. In a second photo, Kendall smiled as she gazed off to the side at a dinner table while Devin gazed behind her. “Most beautiful woman,” he simply wrote over the photo.

The couple were first linked during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, but appeared to be keeping things casual. Kendall was, however, spotted in Arizona (Devin plays for the Suns) and the couple vacationed in stunning Sedona. He was also present at her 25th birthday party in Nov. 2020 where they got close in a photobooth! While Kendall has kept the relationship fairly quiet — sans a few Instagram posts here and there — she made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. Kendall also confirmed that Devin was her “boyfriend” during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen. but explained she wishes to keep her romantic life private.

The brunette was showered with love on her 26th birthday with plenty of sweet messages, including one from her adoring mom Kris Jenner, 65. The self-proclaimed momager posted a slew of sweet throwback pics of Kenny as a kid — which you can see here — and gushed about her supermodel daughter in the caption. “Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!” she wrote. “Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die,” she added.

Older sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, also posted a loving message for Kendall. “Happy birthday to the girl that makes my life feel like magic! You make things sparkle in only a way that you can. Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I’ve ever known! Your spirit is glittering gold, you’re magnetic, inspiring, you bring a joy that’s so infectious, people always want more of you,” the Good American founder gushed. “You leave an imprint on all the ones you meet, you’re still yet curious, innocent and loving. I love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take away the magic that is you. The quirks that make you so freaking fabulous,” True‘s mom also penned, including an adorable old school video of a childhood Kendall along with photos over the years.

“No matter how old you get I will always be here to validate your dreams, support you in all that you do. Love you madly more and more everyday. I will give you the love you so freely give to me. Happy birthday sweet beautiful sister! May you be spoiled rotten by everyone who knows you today and everyday!”

Miles away in New York City, Kim Kardashian, 40, also had an adoring message for her little sis. “My baby Kenny @kendalljenner,” she wrote, including a photo of them from the recent Met Gala, which you can see here. “You are the cutest prettiest human alive … you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect!Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond,” she wrote, adding alien and infinity emojis.