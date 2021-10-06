Kendall Jenner Wows In Black Swimsuit & Fleece In New Alo’s Campaign – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner is a gorgeous sight to see in new photos that had her posing in figure-flattering outfits, including a one-piece swimsuit, a bikini top, and a crop top and shorts for a new Alo Yoga campaign.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is looking confident and stylish in her latest campaign photos! The model posed for several snapshots for her new campaign with Alo Yoga and showed off her incredible body in various outfits from the brand, including a black one-piece swimsuit, a bikini top and pants, and a crop top and shorts. The photo shoot took place at a beautiful beach, where she relaxed on the sand by the water.

While wearing the swimsuit, which was black, Kendall also wore a brown fleece jacket over it and laid on her side as her long locks stayed down. In her white bikini top photo, she also wore a white fleece jacket and matching sweatpants and was barefoot while sitting on a chair with sandy feet in front of the water. A third pic showed her in gray crop top under a gray puffer jacket and gray shorts and she happily sat on the sand while leaning back on a rock.

Kendall’s latest campaign photos with Alo Yoga are just some of many she’s posed for since being a longtime ambassador for the popular brand. The company sells all the outfits she’s been modeling as well as menswear, yoga gear and even a new beauty line. The name is an acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean and aims at going beyond fashion and to bring in consciousness of practice to everyday life.

Before her Alo Yoga pics made headlines, Kendall got attention for sharing a photo of herself laying back and smiling while relaxing on a speedboat on Sept. 27. She was wearing a blue bikini and backwards white baseball cap as well as sunglasses, a couple of necklaces, and a bracelet and looked amazing. “captain kennyyy,” she cheekily captioned the epic pic

When she’s not making headlines for solo pics, she’s doing so for her relationship with Devin Booker, 24. The lovebirds have been dating for over a year now and are often seen out and about despite usually keeping their romance as private as possible. One of their latest outings together was when they took a tropical trip in early Sept.