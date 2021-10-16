Kendall Jenner Wears Knitted Crop Top While Shopping In NYC – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner looked sizzling hot in a recent photo while leaving The Greenwich Hotel in the big apple on Oct. 15!

I think we can all agree that Kendall Jenner has impeccable style. The 25-year-old model was spotted leaving The Greenwich Hotel on Oct. 15 wearing a fashion-forward crop top with trousers. See the photo below!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed by paparazzi wearing a black knitted keyhole crop top with white flowers. The top had a large cut-out in the middle and showcased her toned physique. She paired the unique item with black pleated trousers, shoes, with accessories to match and completed her look with a middle part for her tamed beach-wave-like locks. Naturally, the brunette beauty looked stunning as ever.

Fans of Kendall have been getting their fair share of pics from the beauty from her socials as well as various brand partnerships. On October 12, the model promoted her partnership with Alo Yoga while posing in a fluffy white-hooded jacket. She shared a snapshot of herself looking off in the distance to her 194 million followers. The natural beauty opted to have her locks pulled back in a messy bun and wore minimal makeup for the shot.

The 818 Tequila founder has been keeping busy with her brand and with family as of late. On Oct. 7 Kendall spent an evening catching up over dinner in Malibu, California with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, 71. The two were photographed leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu with the former I Am Cait star. The father-daughter duo were in good spirits together, as they could be seen laughing and hugging while saying their goodbyes for the evening.

Typically when she’s not working or spending time with family, she’s with her beau, Devin Booker, 24. Unfortunately, the pro-basketball player has been diagnosed with COVID-19, which he revealed on Twitch on Sept.26. “Honestly, y’all, I’m feeling straight,” he said about how he was reacting to the virus. “The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it.”

Fans immediately asked the pro-baller if he was vaccinated or not. While Devin didn’t want to give a direct answer, he suggested everyone do their research to educate themselves on what is right for them personally. “I’m not going to tell you guys if I got the vaccine or not,” Devin admitted. “But you can still get COVID with the vaccine, for anyone who’s saying that. Educate yourself.”

Although the reality star may not be able to see her Devin for now, due to his diagnosis, their relationship is solid. The lovebirds have been dating for over a year now and often document their fun outings on the gram.