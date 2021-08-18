Kendall Jenner Wears BF Devin Booker’s Olympic Medal

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Big news since we hardly ever see them together.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dating, but we rarely — actually, almost never — hear either of them speak openly about the relationship or see them together in photos.
The supermodel and Phoenix Suns player — who just helped Team USA’s men’s basketball team secure a gold medal — are generally really private about their romance.
Like, really, really private. When Kendall confirmed that Devin is her boyfriend during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that aired earlier this summer, it turned out they’d already been pretty serious for about a year.
Kendall and Devin documented a bit more of their time spent together last night. Judging by the basketball pro’s latest Instagram post, the two are enjoying a scenic vacation in nature somewhere.
People were really excited about one photo included in Devin’s post, which pictured Kendall lounging on a boat while wearing his Olympic medal. She re-shared the photo on her Instagram Story.
So, Kendall and Devin are clearly a couple of few words. But pics are worth a thousand, as they say, and these don’t disappoint!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!