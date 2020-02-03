Kendall Jenner was seen enjoying a date by the pool with Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner He is living his best life.

24 years old keeping up with the Kardashians the star was seen enjoying a date by the pool with her boyfriend NBA star Ben Simmons in Miami, Florida, after the Super Bowl weekend.

On Monday, February 3, the two were photographed looking relaxed and enjoying the sun while Jenner put on a pink two-piece bikini.

It seems that the duo is spending much needed downtime after a crazy Super Bowl weekend. On Instagram, the model also shared that she was enjoying a night at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, although it is not clear if Philadelphia 76er, 23, also accompanied Jenner.

A source told E! News in December that the two had started seeing each other again and were testing their romance for the second time after the KUWTK The star was seen in one of his basketball games.

"They took a break because it was difficult to maintain a relationship with their schedules. But they kept in touch and there was never a messy break or resentment," the source shared. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben during the last weeks in Philadelphia. He has been flying to see him whenever he can."