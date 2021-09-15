Kendall Jenner Talks Devin Booker In Fallon Interview

“Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship.”
Well, because Devin and Kendall are both celebrities™, she was asked about their relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — especially how he gets along with Kendall’s 18* nieces and nephews.
“He loves them,” she began. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop — can you guys not?’”
As Kendall used to play basketball in middle school and is rather sporty herself, the couple sometimes play basketball together. “We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously — as did I, by the way.”
“I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing — He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.”
But fear not!!! Kendall’s hand is okay!!! “It’s pretty much healed now, so you cant really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks,” she added.
You can watch the full interview where Kendall talks about Kend-evin here.
