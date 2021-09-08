Kendall Jenner Shows Off Legs In Swimsuit During Malibu Photo Shoot – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner showed off her beauty while posing on a beach and wearing various figure-flattering outfits, including a black thong swimsuit and black shorts bodysuit.

Kendall Jenner, 25, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest photo shoot! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star happily posed on a Malibu beach while wearing two different black outfits, including a one-piece thong swimsuit and a shorts bodysuit, and strutted her stuff confidently. Her dark locks, which were down, blew in the wind from the water as she smiled and frolicked on the sand. Check out the pics of Kendall HERE!

Kendall also wore jackets over her outfits at some points of the photo shoot. One was a brown jacket that looked extra warm and the other was a white and black puffer jacket. She gave off exciting and fierce facial expressions in front of the camera and looked as relaxed as could be during the fun afternoon. It’s unclear what the shoot was for, but from the looks of the pics, it’s sure to be epic!

When Kendall’s not getting attention for photo shoots, she’s doing so for other things like taking her custom Ferrari out for a spin. The beauty was spotted going in and out of her vehicle while wearing a tank top and leggings recently and impressed onlookers. She also wore a baseball cap and face mask but didn’t pay attention the cameras nearby.

In addition to modeling and having fun with her car, Kendall is often out and about with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24. Although the lovebirds, who have been dating for over a year, like to keep their relationship mostly private, they sometimes share sweet moments with each other on social media. One of his most recent pics even showed the 818 tequila band creator wearing his Olympic gold medal while relaxing on a boat.

Kendall also recently met Devin’s grandmother, proving things are probably getting more serious. In a video that made its way around the internet, she can be seen greeting the sweet lady, asking how she is, and telling her it’s “nice” to meet her.