Kendall Jenner Rocks Blue Bikini On Speedboat — Pic – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself relaxing in a boat just one day after her beau Devin Booker revealed he has COVID-19 and ‘lost’ his sense of ‘smell and taste.’

Kendall Jenner, 25, is looking fantastic in her latest social media photo! The model shared a snapshot of herself laying back and smiling while relaxing on a speedboat and wearing a blue bikini and backwards white baseball cap on Sept. 27. She was also wearing sunglasses and a couple of necklaces and a bracelet as her hair hung down beneath her the cap.

“captain kennyyy,” she captioned the epic pic, which was met with a lot of compliments friends and fans. “cutie,” one fan wrote while another called her their “favorite captain.” A third shared that she was “beautiful” and a fourth wrote, “You are gorgeous.” Others left heart emojis to show their love for the pic.

One day before Kendall wowed in her bikini photo, her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, took to Twitch to reveal he was one week into a COVID-19 diagnosis. “Honestly, y’all, I’m feeling straight,” he said about about how he was reacting to the virus. “The only thing I’m dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it.”

Soon after he confirmed the news, many people started asking him if he got one of the COVID-19 vaccines before testing positive. “I’m not going to tell you guys if I got the vaccine or not,” he answered. “But you can still get COVID with the vaccine, for anyone who’s saying that. Educate yourself.”

Devin’s diagnosis comes after he and Kendall took a tropical trip together earlier this month. She shared some pics of them enjoying their time in the awesome location and they included one of her standing in front of water and trees while wearing a floral thong bikini and one of him laying back and relaxing in the water in his swim trunks while holding a drink.

It’s not clear if Kendall has received a COVID-19 test after Devin was diagnosed, but she has yet to mention the situation publicly.