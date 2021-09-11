Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Babydoll Dress In New York: Photo – Hollywood Life

After walking the runway for Michael Kors’ new collection for NYFW, Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner in a chic babydoll dress.

Model off duty, literally: Kendall Jenner stepped out in a stylish black babydoll dress with subtle feather hems while in New York for fashion week. The model, 25, wore the frock for dinner on Friday, Sept. 10, pairing it with pantyhose and a face mask in the same dark hue.

The outing comes after Kendall walked her first runway of the season for Michael Kors‘ Spring/Summer 2022 collection earlier on Friday. With a theme of “urban romance” this year, Kendall opened the show in a chic black two-piece set comprised of a tea-length skirt and bralette. Hair slicked back and with an old Hollywood classic red lip, she carried a black bucket bag filled with roses.

Mom Kris Jenner was among those in attendance, sharing footage of the show on Instagram and gushing over her daughter’s catwalk. “Kendall opening the @michaelkors show this morning!! So stunning, Kenny!!” she wrote. “What a beautiful show, and the perfect way to start the morning!” The model was joined by Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, among other notable faces, on the runway.

Another major fashion soirée coming up in the city? The 2021 Met Gala, set to take place on Monday, Sept. 13 with an American fashion theme. This year, the exhibitions will be broken into two parts. Part one, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will be on view on September 18 and “establish a modern vocabulary of fashion in the United States,” per the press release, and showcase works by a diverse group of designers.

It will explore “belonging, comfort, delight, exuberance, fear, sentimentality, and well-being.” Part two, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will be on view in May 5, 2022 and feature “women’s and men’s historical and contemporary dress dating from the 18th century to the present,” including sportswear, “in vignettes installed in select period rooms.”

Fashion devotees will no doubt be curious to see what Kendall dons for this year’s pandemic delayed gala. At the 2019 Met Gala, which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the model showed up in an extravagant orange Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic feathers. As for what Kendall will show up in this year, fans will just have to wait until Monday to see.