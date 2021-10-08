Kendall Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn For Dinner At Nobu Malibu – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner grabbed a bite to eat with dad Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu, and afterwards the famous pair said goodbye with a heartfelt hug.

Thursday night (October 7) was family time for Kendall Jenner, who spent the evening getting dinner in Malibu, California with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. In photos taken by paparazzi, the 25-year-old model could be seen exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu with the former I Am Cait star, 71. The father-daughter duo were in good spirits together, as they could be seen laughing and hugging while saying their goodbyes for the night.

By the looks of it, Caitlyn and Kendall were not joined by any of their other famous relatives for dinner. It was a night out for just them two, and they got all dolled up for the occasion. For starters, Caitlyn had on a fancy black blazer and matching pants which reached all the way down to her black heels. The father of six added to her look with a white top, and she let her brown hair down past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kendall — who some fans think is the most fashionable of the KarJenner clan — slipped on an argyle sweater and black pants to dine with her dad. The Tequila 818 founder wore white heels, as well, and her bright red nail polish was clearly visible as she hugged Caitlyn goodbye. Kendall had a protective face mask over her nose and mouth while she was leaving the restaurant, whereas Caitlyn did not.

Caitlyn isn’t seen out with daughter Kendall too often, as the model is busy with her career and romance with boyfriend Devin Booker, who was recently released from quarantine after contracting COVID. But Caitlyn has gone on record before to say she’s on great terms with both Kendall and Kylie Jenner — thought she feels closer to one daughter than the over. “Kendall and I have a lot in common. She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well,” Caitlyn said on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in January 2021. “But Kendall’s off doing her own thing. Kylie…you know…I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house. Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has the greatest meals prepared.”

Caitlyn also explained that Kylie is “more of an open book” than Kendall, who she finds “a little more secretive” and “harder to figure out.” As fans know, Caitlyn shares both girls with ex-wife Kris Jenner, whom she was married to from 1991 to 2014 — the year before Caitlyn transitioned.