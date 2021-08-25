Kendall Jenner Lounges In Bikini On Romantic Vacay With Devin Booker – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted soaking up the sun while enjoying the summer on a luxurious Italian getaway.

Kendall Jenner, 25, has posed while floating in the ocean on a romantic getaway in Italy with Devin Booker, 24. The supermodel rocked a colorful, printed two-piece string bikini along with rectangular-framed shades. She lounged next to the NBA star, who cut a casual figure in black swimming trunks and yellow snorkeling gear.

It comes a few days after a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the Phoenix Suns player was looking forward to spending his free time with his girlfriend of more than a year. “Devin had a long season in the NBA making the finals and then almost instantly headed into the Olympics,” the insider dished. “With basketball, it has been taking much of his focus away from Kendall and now that he has about a month before he has to start up again, he is looking to spend all his time with her.”

“They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” the source continued. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.” A second insider told HL, “Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple.

“Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible. Kendall couldn’t be prouder of Devin‘s win and she thinks it’s so cool that both he and her dad [Caitlyn Jenner] are Olympic gold medal winners,” the source added. The stylish duo were first spotted on a road trip in Arizona in April 2020, but didn’t confirm their romance until later in the year.

They were also recently seen celebrating Devin’s Olympic gold medal win, which he achieved with the U.S. basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. The hunky athlete even shared a photo of her wearing the medal around her neck while laying back on a boat at a lake on Aug. 17.