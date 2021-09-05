Kendall Jenner Goes Out In Custom Ferrari While In Tank Top & Leggings – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner was spotted taking her brand new black Ferrari out for a spin while showing off her fit figure in a casual outfit and baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner, 25, recently turned heads when she went on an outing in an impressive car. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped in and out of a black Ferrari while wearing a tan tank top and black leggings as she looked at her phone during the sighting. She also wore white socks, black and white sneakers, a black face mask, and a camouflaged New York Yankees baseball cap as her long locks were down and she walked on by cameras.

It’s unclear where Kendall was going during her latest outing, but her car is definitely getting attention. She’s known for owning more than one eye-catching vehicle and this one is no exception. Although she doesn’t show off her wheels often, it’s always amazing to see when she does give glimpses of them!

Before Kendall made headlines for being out and about with the Ferrari, she did so when she went to dinner in a black sheer top and skirt on Sept. 1. The sleeveless choice was form-fitting and she paired it with black sandal style shoes. She was also holding a bottle of her own tequila brand, 818, as cameras flashed during her stroll outside the Hollywood restaurant.

The outing came after she enjoyed an end of summer vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24. She also recently met his grandmother for the first time and the cute exchange was shown in a video clip that made its way across the internet. In the clip, the model can be heard asking Devin’s grandmother how she is while they stand outside with Devin, and then she tells her it was “so nice” to meet her.

Meeting family members could definitely be an indication that things are getting serious between Kendall and Devin. The lovebirds made their romance Instagram official back in Feb. and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. Although they’ve confirmed that they’re dating, they still like to keep things as private as possible. “She generally is a private person, but her relationship with him is so special to her that she wants to show him off,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us.