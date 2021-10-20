Kendall Jenner ‘Attacked’ By Devin Booker’s Pumpkin Carving Tweet – Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner responded to a tweet her boyfriend Devin Booker wrote about how using stencils during pumpkin carving ‘don’t count,’ at the same time she shared a clip of their finished jack-o’-lanterns.

Kendall Jenner, 25, revealed that she may have used a stencil while carving pumpkins with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, with her latest tweet. The model admitted she felt “personally attacked” in response to a tweet the basketball player wrote that said using the tracing tools “don’t count” when it comes to the art of making faces on the jack-o’-lanterns. “Pumpkin dont count if you used a stencil,” his Oct. 18 tweet read.

i feel personally attacked https://t.co/p8uFlWmIky — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 19, 2021

“i feel personally attacked,” Kendall wrote back while requoting his tweet to her Twitter followers.

I still go for your pumpkin work @KendallJenner 🤣🎃 pic.twitter.com/vkZu9QbpjH — cierta ♡ (@ciertalovesken) October 19, 2021

The exchange was most likely the lovebirds’ way of teasing each other online, and it came right around the same time Kendall shared a video of two finished carved pumpkins that had pretty impressive faces on the front of them to her Instagram story, which can be seen above. She also showed a before pic of the pumpkins and the carving tools and paints they had all ready to use during the fun process.

Kendall and Devin have had many date nights since they started dating in Apr. 2020. After going public with their romance in Feb. 2021, they haven’t been shy about sharing pics and video clips of their memorable moments together. From hanging out at their homes to going on luxurious vacations, the lovebirds have seemed inseparable this year!

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special a few months ago, Kendall revealed why she likes to keep the details of her relationship with Devin private. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” she admitted in front of her sisters. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

She added, “Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”