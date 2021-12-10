Ken Jeong Teases New Twist – Hollywood Life

‘I Can See Your Voice’ is back for season 2! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first look at what’s ahead, and host Ken Jeong breaks down the new twist.

I Can See Your Voice will return for a second season on January 5. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video that gives an inside look at what you can expect. “This season, we’ve added a special twist,” host Ken Jeong reveals. “We can now activate the Golden Mic. With this lifeline, you can receive some additional help from tonight’s mystery celebrity.”

The core of the FOX show remains the same. As Ken says, it’s “the show where contestants and a handful of my many celebrity pals — yes, I have a couple — have to crack clues and guess which ordinary people can sing without ever hearing their voice.”

Season 2 will also feature Adrienne Bailon and Cheryl Hines, along with several celebrity guests like Loni Love, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, and more. “The fun thing is you don’t have to have a skill set to play this game,” Adrienne says. Loni adds, “‘Cause I don’t have one at all.”

Ken promises that season 2 is going to take things to a whole new level. “It is bigger, it is better, it is Kenner,” he admits. The Kenner, the better!

Before the second season gets underway, I Can See Your Voice will air a holiday special episode on December 14 at 8 p.m ET. Ken will be joined by Cheryl, Adrienne, Paula Abdul, Nicole Byer, and Debbie Gibson for this holiday spectacular that will air one day before The Masked Singer season 6 finale.

With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Debbie, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.