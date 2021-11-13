Ken Griffin says Bitcoin will be replaced by Ethereum-based currency By Cointelegraph

Kenneth Griffin, billionaire CEO of American hedge fund Citadel, thinks a currency on the network will replace (BTC) as crypto’s top dog. Citadel manages over $40 billion of capital — a quarter of the trading volume in the United States stock market.
During this Wednesday’s Nov. 10 DealBook summit hosted by The New York Times, Griffin said that he anticipates that the “Bitcoin-based conception [will be] replaced by the Ethereum-based conception in the next generation of cryptocurrencies.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.