Kelly Rowland Glows In Leopard Print Dress And Red Lipstick

Kelly Rowland stole the spotlight on Tuesday afternoon after she posted a stunning video of herself to Instagram. The longtime musician served a full helping of glow, beauty and class in under 15 seconds.

By late Tuesday, Kelly had smiled her way into more than 12,000 comments and over 490,000 likes. While the video didn’t feature any high-level production, Kelly’s presence did the job! The 12-second clip starts with Kelly sitting on a white surface with a white background.

What Kelly Wore

She slightly lifts her body as she adjusts the leopard print dress gently hugging her curves and exposing her toned body. Kelly then looks right into the camera as the lyrics to ‘Fashion Killer’ by Ayra Starr fill the video. Designed by Rat & Boa, the look features spaghetti straps along with a loose, low neckline. Kelly is seen adjusting this neckline area as the artificial studio wind nearly exposed her upper body goodies.

Kelly paired the dress styled by Jennifer Udechukwu with bright red lipstick, loose waves cascading past her shoulders and closed-toe leopard print pumps. She accessorized with a gold-like bracelet and medium-sized, gold hoops.

As the camera slowly pans around and into Kelly, she attempts to keep her eyes locked in a gaze. Then, the adjustment of the neckline comes. Yet, even when the supposed interaction took place, Kelly kept fans trained to the screen. She makes eye contact with the camera again and even flicks her tongue out in a part-sexy, part-goofy manner.

Celebrity Reactions

Kelly allowed the video to do most of the talking writing “purrr” along with a black heart and leopard emoticon. Like fans, other celebrities also showed their love to the 40-year-old.

“Wait a damn minute,” LaLa wrote followed by multiple heart-eyed and fire emojis. “U just wanted to break the internet today.”

Marjorie Harvey, Draya, Taraji P. Henson and Niecy Nash all left emojis ranging from the fire to heart eyes.

