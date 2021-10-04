Kelly Ripa’s One-Piece Swimsuit With Mark Consuelos Shirtless – Photo – Hollywood Life

Kelly Ripa showed off her amazing figure in a one-piece swimsuit while her husband Mark Consuelos looked handsome shirtless.

Kelly Ripa, 51, looked fabulous when she rocked a cheeky one-piece while posing with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 50, and her friend Jake Shears. Kelly posted a photo to Instagram of her rocking a black floral one-piece swimsuit that had super cheeky bottoms. She posed from behind, showing off her butt while Mark was in the background shirtless in a tiny bathing suit looking off into the distance.

Kelly posted the photo with the caption, “Happy birthday @jakeshears thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!”

Kelly is always posting hilarious photos on Instagram of her and Mark, and just recently she posted a photo of her cuddled up on the couch with him as the two rocked comfy clothes. Kelly had on a sweatshirt and her glasses while Mark rocked a white T-shirt.

The talk show host posted the photo with the caption, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing.” Kelly and Mark have three kids together – Lola, 20, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 – all of which have officially gone off to college. Hence why Kelly said they’re “empty nesters” now. The couple just moved Joaquin into the University of Michigan last month.

Kelly is always going makeup-free and opting out of wearing makeup and we love that about her. Earlier this summer, Kelly and Mark were on vacation when she posted a photo wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with not a drop of makeup on.