Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos was assaulting her

We definitely did not expect Kelly RipaThe story unfolds like this.

Wednesday morning, the Live with Kelly and Ryan the co-host shared a unique story about meeting his famous husband for a long time, Mark Consuelos. Except that, at first, it seemed that an assault was about to unfold.

As Ripa explained, the Riverdale Star had flown to the Big Apple to work for a show and then he was supposed to fly straight to Vancouver, but instead, he finished early and had a couple of hours to spare. Meanwhile, the television personality was leaving the gym with headphones on and in the process of choosing a playlist when he suddenly heard someone talking outside.

"I heard & # 39; Hey sexy & # 39 ;, and it's very funny, it never occurs to me that this person is talking to me," he explained to the co-host. Ryan Seacrest. "It sounds too close and I thought, & # 39; I'm about to be mugged by someone who flirts with someone who doesn't even consider paying attention to me while they assault me ​​& # 39;".