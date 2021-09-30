Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos React to Speculation He Wears Eyeliner – Hollywood Life

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos finally are putting the rumors to rest. While on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the couple answered the most pressing questions — including this hilarious one!

If there’s one thing for sure about Kelly Ripa, 50, and husband, Mark Consuelos, 50, it’s that their spark is undeniable. While on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the couple addressed everything from their PDA-filled pics on Instagram to life as empty nesters. The love birds were answering some of the most pressing questions, but one, in particular, has been swarming: whether or not Mark wears eyeliner. It’s the interview you didn’t know you needed, until now.

“His eyelashes are so thick at the bottom. And thank god, all of the children inherited your eyelashes.” Kelly explained, adding, “It’s a common thing in his life where people think he’s wearing eyeliner. .. Mark’s been trying to wipe it off for years.” She continued, “It doesn’t come off,” Mark quipped as his wife said, “He doesn’t appreciate it. It’s that common thing where they don’t appreciate it.”

The couple share three children together: Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, and have always been candid about their relationship with their children as well.

“I’m just glad our daughter got the eyelashes too because I would be very irritated if only the boys got it,” the talk show host admitted. “Because it’s a thing where men get the eyelashes and we get the eyelash salon down the street.”

All jokes aside, the duo is truly a one-of-a-kind couple. They married in May 1996 a year after meeting on the set of All My Children and have been together for decades. They have great communication and an even better relationship further proving that they have one of the strongest romantic partnerships in Hollywood.

“What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive couple. I always think of us as politically progressive…we’re progressive people,” Kelly said about their marriage on the Double Date podcast on April 19. “And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.”