Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Do Date Night & Post Photo – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
The cute couple first met while working on the daytime soap All My Children in 1995. Talking about the moment she first saw Mark during a Radio Andy interview in August 2018, Kelly said, “When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.” They eloped in Las Vegas on May 1 1996 and welcomed son Michael, 24, a little over a year later in June 1997. They are also parents to Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

Mark sent a heartfelt message to his love to mark her birthday on Oct. 2, writing, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl. For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore.”

Kelly and Mark met on the set of ‘All My Children’ In 1995 and eloped in Las Vegas a year later. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Kelly also opened up about why she and Mark are such a good match in April 2020, telling SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce, “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

