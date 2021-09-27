After authorities reported Kelly Price missing, she has finally broke her silence.

After leaving everyone with questions and a bit of confusion, Kelly spoke exclusively with TMZ.

During the conversation, she detailed her COVID-19 experience and stated she flatlined.

According to TMZ, Kelly stated she was never actually missing.

“Price tells us she was never actually missing, despite some of her family members insisting she had vanished without a trace.”

She reportedly stated she isolated herself to recover from COVID. Kelly also mentioned she “was avoiding her family, who she says she doesn’t routinely stay in touch with.”

Kelly also shared that she’s still on oxygen.

Moments before the exclusive video broke, Da Brat went live and alleged she had spoken to Kelly Price.

Da Brat also had a few things to say about other people who spoke about Kelly Price as a way to seemingly promote what they may have had going on.

As previously reported, Kelly Price’s attorney issued a statement on her behalf.

It was also reported that Kelly’s legal representative reached out to Cobb County police to notify them that she has been accounted for. As we reported earlier, Kelly had been listed on the National Crime Information Center.

After Kelly’s attorney stated she was safe, Kelly’s sister, Shanrae Price, called into Larry Reid Live and seemingly disputed the claim.

She stated, “I’m just asking everybody to pray,” Shanrae reportedly said. “I understand the attorney is stating that my sister is okay. We don’t know anything until we physically see her.”

She continued, “You all know her history. My sister is a very visible person,” Shanrae continued. “We haven’t heard anything from her in months…this is unlike her. No one has heard from her.”

Roomies, please continue to keep Kelly in your prayers.

The post Kelly Price Finally Breaks Silence, Shares She Flatlined Due To COVID-19 & Is Still On Oxygen (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.