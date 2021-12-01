Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Dress & More During Holiday Special – Hollywood Life

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special.

Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.

During her duet with Brett Eldredge, Kelly dazzles in an orange gown. While standing alongside Amy Poehler and Melissa McCarthy on stage, The Voice coach stuns in a black gown with metallic gold circles adorning the dress. For one of her solo performances, Kelly looks gorgeous in an elegant red dress. She also rocks a caped white dress with sparkles, a silver off-the-shoulder gown, and more. Her holiday style is totally on point!

The TV special will be filled with Kelly’s new original songs as well as a curated list of iconic classics. The superstar performances will include My Band Y’all, a streamlined modern orchestra, and remarkable duets. The original music featured is from Kelly’s When Christmas Comes Around… album. The 15-track album includes Kelly’s “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” with Ariana Grande, her beautiful ballad “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know),” her hit single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” and more.

During her holiday special, Kelly will be joined by other celebrities like Ariana, Jay Leno, and Leslie Odom Jr. On top of the performances, Santa Claus will be making a special appearance along with some special everyday heroes with life-changing surprises.

Kelly has gone all out for this Christmas extravaganza. The stage at Universal Studios Hollywood has been completely transformed to evoke timeless Christmas themes inspired by the power of song that change the viewers’ point of view – from fantastical worlds of being underneath the tree to a forest lit by the Northern Lights. When it comes to Christmas, Kelly doesn’t mess around! Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will air at 10 p.m. on NBC.